Marathon Petroleum Reports FCCU Compressor Problem at Galveston Bay Refinery

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Monday said a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its Galveston Bay refinery in Texas had a compressor problem that led to flaring.

"The Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit #3 (FCCU-3) experienced a compressor upset and depressured to the flare," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "Operations brought the unit to a safe state, resolved the issue and initiated unit restart."

It said the emissions began Sunday night and ended Monday morning, lasting 11 hours.

The 459,000-barrel-a-day Galveston Bay refinery is located in Texas City off the entrance to the Houston Ship Channel.

January 08, 2018 17:35 ET (22:35 GMT)