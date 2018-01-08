Marathon Petroleum Reports FCCU Compressor Problem at Galveston Bay Refinery

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Monday said a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its Galveston Bay refinery in Texas had a compressor problem that led to flaring.
"The Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit #3 (FCCU-3) experienced a compressor upset and depressured to the flare," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "Operations brought the unit to a safe state, resolved the issue and initiated unit restart."
It said the emissions began Sunday night and ended Monday morning, lasting 11 hours.
The 459,000-barrel-a-day Galveston Bay refinery is located in Texas City off the entrance to the Houston Ship Channel.
January 08, 2018 17:35 ET (22:35 GMT)