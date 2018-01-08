Headline CPI Growth Seen Slowing in December -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 1500 Consumer Credit Nov +$18.0B (6) +$20.52B
Tuesday 0600 Small Business Survey Dec 108.0 (7) 107.5
1000 Job Openings & Nov N/A 6.0M
Labor Turnover
Wednesday 0830 Import Prices Dec +0.5% (11) +0.7%
1000 Wholesale Inventories Nov +0.7% (9) -0.5%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 6 245K (15) 250K
0830 Producer Price Index Dec +0.2% (19) +0.4%
-- ex food & energy Dec +0.2% (18) +0.3%
-- ex food, energy, trade Dec +0.2% (5) +0.4
1400 Monthly Federal Budget Dec -$30.5B (4) -$27.52B*
Friday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Dec +0.1% (22) +0.4%
-- ex food & energy M/M Dec +0.2% (22) +0.1%
0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Dec +2.1% (10) +2.2%
-- ex food & energy Y/Y Dec +1.7% (10) +1.7%
0830 Retail Sales Dec +0.4% (20) +0.8%
-- ex autos Dec +0.3% (19) +1.0%
1000 Business Inventories Nov +0.4% (14) -0.1%
*Dec 2016 Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
