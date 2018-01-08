Former Google Engineer Who Wrote Diversity Memo Files Suit

James Damore, the former Google engineer who was fired for writing a memo suggesting men were better suited than women for certain tech jobs, is suing the company for allegedly discriminating against white, conservative men.

Mr. Damore and another former Google engineer, David Gudeman, filed a lawsuit Monday, which seeks class-action status, in superior court in California's Santa Clara County.

Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Damore has battled publicly with Google since he was fired in August for writing an internal memo criticizing the company's efforts to increase diversity among its workforce, initiatives he said discriminated against white men.

In the lawsuit, Messrs. Damore and Gudeman allege Google is a hostile workplace for employees with conservative views, and that the company "employs illegal hiring quotas to fill its desired percentages of women and favored minority candidates."

