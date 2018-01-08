Energy Up As Oil Futures Continue To Gain -- Energy Roundup

Shares of oil and gas companies rose as the oil rally continued. Oil futures ticked up Monday after retreating from near three-year highs late last week.

In New York, oil is still trading above $61 a barrel as dwindling stockpiles in key storage points such as Cushing, Okla., and political tensions in Iran shift the focus of the oil market from the glut worries that have dominated for years.

China's Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will use ENI technology for the construction of a new refinery, the Italian oil-and-gas company said Monday.

January 08, 2018 16:19 ET (21:19 GMT)