China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, January 8 2018
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 354,408 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jan-18 13,625 13,645 13,520 13,580 13,615 -35 5,236 24,542
Mar-18 13,900 13,900 13,855 13,880 13,920 -40 12 156
Apr-18 13,910 13,950 13,910 13,920 13,940 -20 6 64
May-18 14,060 14,110 13,960 14,035 14,065 -30 319,626 413,072
Jun-18 14,120 14,145 14,070 14,110 14,180 -70 64 226
Jul-18 14,230 14,230 14,220 14,225 14,265 -40 12 264
Aug-18 - - - 14,395 14,465 -70 0 88
Sep-18 14,380 14,450 14,305 14,375 14,410 -35 29,442 48,552
Oct-18 14,450 14,450 14,330 14,390 14,665 -275 8 14
Nov-18 14,585 14,585 14,585 14,585 14,545 40 2 104
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
