On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Monday, January 8 2018

Continue Reading Below

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 354,408 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jan-18 13,625 13,645 13,520 13,580 13,615 -35 5,236 24,542

Continue Reading Below

Mar-18 13,900 13,900 13,855 13,880 13,920 -40 12 156

Apr-18 13,910 13,950 13,910 13,920 13,940 -20 6 64

May-18 14,060 14,110 13,960 14,035 14,065 -30 319,626 413,072

Jun-18 14,120 14,145 14,070 14,110 14,180 -70 64 226

Jul-18 14,230 14,230 14,220 14,225 14,265 -40 12 264

Aug-18 - - - 14,395 14,465 -70 0 88

Sep-18 14,380 14,450 14,305 14,375 14,410 -35 29,442 48,552

Oct-18 14,450 14,450 14,330 14,390 14,665 -275 8 14

Nov-18 14,585 14,585 14,585 14,585 14,545 40 2 104

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2018 02:34 ET (07:34 GMT)