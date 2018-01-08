Beiersdorf 2017 Revenue Rises on Strong Final Quarter

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Continue Reading Below

@DJMTF

Germany's consumer goods company Beiersdorf AG (BEI.XE) said Monday that its revenue for 2017 grew, boosted by a strong fourth quarter.

The company said that organic revenue growth was 7.06 billion euros ($8.5 billion), up 5.7% year-on-year. Organic sales in its consumer business segment were EUR5.8 billion, an increase of 4.7%. Beiersdorf said that organic sales in its tesa business grew by 11%.

Beiersdorf said that it expects the earnings before interest and taxes margin for the group and the consumer business segment to be slightly above the previous-year figures of 15% and 14.8%, respectively.

The company said that due to the absence of one-time profits incurred in 2016, as well as losses from foreign exchange and from financial investments in 2017, that its profit-after-tax margin to be around 10%.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Beiersdorf said that these results are preliminary and that the final business results will be published on March 1.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2018 12:05 ET (17:05 GMT)