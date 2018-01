Shares of telecommunications companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders hewed to economically sensitive areas in the wake of jobs data.

Idea Cellular shares surged after the Indian cellphone carrier said it would raise $1.07 billion in capital, a war chest it may need to compete on price with rivals such as Reliance Communications.

January 05, 2018