U.S. Employers Slowed Pace of Hiring in December

The pace of hiring slowed in December, but employers added better than two million jobs for the seventh straight year in 2017 and the unemployment rate held at a 17-year low.

U.S. Service-Sector Activity Grew More Slowly in December

The U.S. service sector lost momentum during the last two months of 2017, but still expanded at a healthy pace.

U.S. Stocks Extend Strong New Year Start

U.S. stocks extended their new year rally Friday, with the S&P 500 and Dow industrials on track to notch their best start to a year since 2013.

Fed Releases Transcripts of 2012 Policy Meetings

The Federal Reserve's transcripts of its policy meetings in 2012 provide a window to officials' behind-the-scenes policy debates in a year when they unleashed a third round of bond purchases aimed at boosting the then-fitful U.S. economic recovery.

Fed's Mester Sees Inflation Returning to 2% Target in Next Several Years

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said she's expecting weak inflation levels to move higher over time.

Powell Backed Fed's Bond-Buying Plan With Reservations in 2012

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell supported a proposal to begin open-ended purchases of mortgage-backed securities to spur the economy in September 2012, but expressed queasiness over the longer-run risks of the policy measure, according to meeting transcripts.

Fed's Harker: Two Rate Rises in 2018 Likely Appropriate

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said Friday he is expecting the U.S. central bank to raise rates fewer times in 2018 than it did the year before.

East Coast Works to Clear Snow, Preparing for Extreme Cold

The East Coast began shoveling out of the fierce winter storm Friday, while preparing for the next punch: a blast of dangerously frigid air that will last through the weekend.

U.S. Trade Gap Grew 3.2% in November

The U.S. trade gap rose to a nearly six-year high in November, driven by a surge in imports as upbeat American households stepped up purchases of cellphones, household items and other products.

Ripple Steals Bitcoin's Thunder, Surges 1,184% in a Month

The digital currency offered by the San Francisco startup Ripple has soared 1,184% in the past month, becoming the second-largest crypto-asset. While such moves by virtual currencies have become almost normal, Ripple's move is surprising because of its differences with bitcoin.

