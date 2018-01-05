LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Powers To Fresh Record As Dow 25,000 Inspires European Stock Rally

Retailers under pressure again after store prices fall in the key December shopping season

U.K. stocks headed for fresh records on Friday, driving higher after another round of all-time highs in the U.S. in the previous session. Stocks stayed higher after the closely watched U.S. jobs report missed expectations.

Retail stocks traded mixed, after an industry body's report showed store prices fell during the key Christmas shopping season.

What is the market doing: The FTSE 100 index added 0.1% to 7,706.03, on track for a 0.3% weekly gain.

The pound traded at $1.3551, compared with $1.3552 late Thursday in New York.

What is driving the market: Friday saw a continuation of the positive trading mood that has boosted global equity markets this week, after U.S. stocks ended at records again on Thursday (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dow-on-track-for-25000-milestone-as-global-stock-rally-stays-strong-2018-01-04). The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied to close above 25,000 for the first time ever, and U.S. stocks also opened higher on Friday.

Stocks in the U.K. maintained gains after the U.S. employment report showed fewer-than-expected jobs (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-adds-148000-jobs-in-december-2018-01-05) were added by the American economy in December, while wage growth remained disappointing. Analysts had said a strong reading on jobs and wage growth would bolster the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, which could influence financial markets globally.

As the dollar typically rises when rates go up, that has implications for the multinationals listed in the U.K., as they do business in the U.S. and take payments in U.S. currency.

Retail pain: Closer to home, retail stocks were in focus again. A report from the British Retail Consortium (https://brc.org.uk/news/2017/december-discounts-spur-shop-price-slide) out Friday showed U.K. store prices fell 0.6% in December (https://brc.org.uk/news/2017/december-discounts-spur-shop-price-slide) year-over-year, as retailers offered discounts at the beginning of the Christmas month.

The downbeat update--a signal that consumers are keeping a tighter grip on wallets--comes a day after department store chain Debenhams issued a profit warning.

"With consumer confidence wavering and unpredictable levels of demand, many nonfood retailers have been keeping prices low to stimulate spending, which will undoubtedly have come at a cost to margins," said Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at Nielsen, in a BRC statement.

Stock movers: Retailers and supermarkets traded mixed on Friday. Shares of Marks & Spencer Group PLC (MKS.LN) (MKS.LN) rose 1.3%, while J Sainsbury PLC (SBRY.LN) fell 0.4% and Tesco PLC (TSCO.LN) (TSCO.LN) dropped 0.6%.

Off the FTSE 100, Debenhams PLC (DEB.LN) slid 3.8%, building on the 15% plunge from Thursday after its sales update.

EasyJet PLC (EZJ.LN) fell 0.4% after the discount airline said passenger traffic rose 5.5% in December.

