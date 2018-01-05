Industrials Up After Jobs Report -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose after a relatively strong jobs report. Boeing is in talks with Embraer and Brazil's government on ways to address the government's concerns about the U.S. plane maker's potential takeover of its Brazilian rival. Brazilian officials signaled their opposition to handing over control of the maker of mid-sized jets, one of the largest employers in the nation, when media reports first indicated that Boeing was close to a deal.
January 05, 2018 16:49 ET (21:49 GMT)