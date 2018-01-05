Health Care Up Amid Deal Bets -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose amid bets there would be further consolidation in the sector. Health-care companies are responding to changes in the U.S. health system by merging with companies, leading to marriages from companies in different sub sectors of the industry.

Marijuana-related stocks, which had run up in advance of the legalization of recreational cannabis in California, fell again Friday, extending their prior-session losses after the U.S. Justice Department overturned an Obama-era protection for states that have legalized the plant.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

January 05, 2018 16:51 ET (21:51 GMT)