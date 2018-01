The U.S. labor-force participation didn't budge in 2017 despite the 2 million jobs added.

Continue Reading Below

The share of American workers with jobs or looking for work stood at 62.7% in December, the same as a year earlier.

While retiring baby boomers account for much of the weakness in participation, millions of working-age Americans remain on the sidelines.

--Eric Morath

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2018 09:08 ET (14:08 GMT)