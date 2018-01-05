December Jobs Report: Average Workweek Steady at 34.5 Hours

The average American's workweek held at 34.5 hours for the second straight month in December, slightly elevated compared to earlier in 2017. Americans working more hours means many are seeing larger weekly paychecks.

Continue Reading Below

In manufacturing, the workweek edged down by 0.1 hour to 40.8 hours, while overtime remained at 3.5 hours.

The average workweek for production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls was unchanged at 33.8 hours.

--Ben Eisen

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2018 09:06 ET (14:06 GMT)