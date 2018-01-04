What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 4, 2018).

The U.S. auto industry suffered its first annual sales drop since the financial crisis, but a streak of strong profits is expected to overshadow a slowdown in dealer traffic.

Tesla posted fourth-quarter Model 3 sales that badly missed Wall Street's already lowered expectations.

Foreign makers of washers and solar panels are ramping up shipments to the U.S. ahead of government decisions on possible new barriers.

Fed officials in December debated whether looming tax cuts might require them to raise rates more aggressively in 2018.

Dominion Energy agreed to buy Scana, which was hamstrung by a South Carolina nuclear project, in a $7.43 billion all-stock deal.

Merrill has blocked clients and financial advisers who trade on their behalf from buying bitcoin.

Tech firms pushed major U.S. stock indexes to fresh records, a day after the Nasdaq topped 7000.

Spotify has confidentially filed paperwork with the SEC to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

A former Och-Ziff deal maker faces criminal charges in connection with an alleged scheme that yielded a foreign bribery settlement.

Spark will charge $850,000 a patient for a new treatment for a hereditary form of vision loss.

Petrobras agreed to pay $2.95 billion to settle a lawsuit by U.S. investors.

