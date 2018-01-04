Total Reports Leak, Emissions at Port Arthur, Texas Refinery

Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA reported a leak that led to emissions of gases at its refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

"At Unit 836, a leak developed in the process line going to the unit stripper tower," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The refinery didn't provide further identification of "Unit 836," but it has been previously reported that the unit is part of a system for taking sulfur out of fuel.

Total said the emissions of sulfur dioxide began around noon Wednesday and lasted five hours.

"Repairs are being made to the process line leak," it added.

The 225,000-barrel-a-day refinery lies 95 miles east of Houston.

