U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week.

Bitcoin: The Rise of the Regulators

Bitcoin has a reputation as the Wild West of financial markets. But the sheriffs are increasingly closing in. In this video, Steven Russolillo travels the world (sort of) to see how the remarkable rise of cryptocurrencies has drawn a response from regulators.

Europe, Asia Fuel Global Stock Rally

Stocks extended gains, boosted by optimism over the global economy that has pushed markets to fresh records in the early new year and brought the Dow Jones Industrial Average to the verge of hitting 25000.

Bitcoin Is a Hit in Countries Where Locals Face Currency Troubles

People are piling into bitcoin in developing and frontier markets, where the virtual currency is often viewed as a haven from political and economic turmoil.

Bitcoin Isn't a Currency, It's a Commodity-Price It That Way

Bitcoin enthusiasts call it a currency, but it has a lot in common with gold. And if bitcoin is a digital precious metal, investors should start pricing it that way, by watching the fundamentals.

Geopolitics Drive Oil to Three-Year High

Oil prices hit a three-year high, with ongoing protests in major producer Iran adding a geopolitical risk premium to the market.

Fed Minutes Show Debate Over Pace of Rate Rises, Yield-Curve Signals

Minutes of the Fed's December meeting showed officials are largely committed to gradually raising interest rates in the years ahead, but coming tax cuts and low inflation made the pace of those rate increases uncertain.

Merrill Lynch Bars Trading of Bitcoin Fund, Futures

Merrill Lynch has blocked clients and financial advisers who trade on their behalf from buying bitcoin, citing concerns over the cryptocurrency's investment suitability.

Trump Lawyer Demands Bannon 'Cease and Desist'

A lawyer for Donald Trump demanded former senior strategist Steve Bannon stop making disparaging statements to the news media about Mr. Trump and his family, after a new book surfaced in which Mr. Bannon made scathing and highly personal criticisms of some of the president's top advisers.

January 04, 2018 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)