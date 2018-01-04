Tesla's Lackluster Model 3 Sales Miss Lowered Wall Street Expectations

Tesla underwhelmed Wall Street with sales of its new Model 3 sedans in the fourth quarter, raising questions about whether the Silicon Valley luxury electric-car company can spark production this year and transform into a mainstream auto maker.

Tesla's Model 3 Story Is Getting Old

The company's news on delivery of its Model 3 sedans in the fourth quarter badly missed the mark and continued a history of company forecasts poor enough to be construed as misleading.

Merrill Lynch Bars Trading of Bitcoin Fund, Futures

Merrill Lynch has blocked clients and financial advisers who trade on their behalf from buying bitcoin, citing concerns over the cryptocurrency's investment suitability.

Allergan Plans Job Cuts as Key Drugs to Lose Exclusivity

Allergan plans to lay off more than 1,000 workers as the drugmaker works to restructure its business ahead of sales declines expected for several key products, including blockbuster dry-eye drug Restasis.

Fidelity Moves Brian Hogan Out of Equity Division

The president of Fidelity Investments' equity division is moving to a new role within the fund giant's personal investing business later this quarter, leaving a post he has held since 2009.

Spotify Files to Go Public With Direct Listing, Cutting Out Underwriters

Spotify has confidentially filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

Washington Sues Motel 6 for Sharing Guest Info With Feds

The state of Washington is suing Motel 6, alleging the low-cost hotel chain repeatedly provided detailed information about guests to federal immigration authorities for at least two years in violation of a state consumer protection law.

Time Inc. Sells Essence to Company Formed by Co-Founder of Sundial Brands

Time Inc. has sold Essence, the monthly African-American women's lifestyle magazine, to a company formed by Sundial Brands co-founder Richelieu Dennis.

Verizon, Samsung Will Team Up to Bring Faster 5G to California

Samsung was chosen as a major supplier in the telecom giant's push to offer 5G internet over its wireless network.

Petrobras to Pay $2.95 Billion to Settle U.S. Corruption Suit

Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro said it would pay one of the highest-value settlements in history to end a class-action lawsuit by U.S. investors who had sought to recoup corruption-related losses.

January 04, 2018 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)