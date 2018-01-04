Materials Rise on Weak Dollar, Momentum - Materials Roundup

Shares of miners and other commodities producers rose as the dollar fell to its lowest level in more than three months.

Shares of steelmakers rose after analysts at one brokerage said the market dynamics for the industrial metal look bullish going into 2018. "The global supply/demand balance is healthy with demand strong and constrained output," said analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse, in a research note.

"Inventory levels remain low, hence restocking upside risk remains and risk of destocking is very limited in our view."

Chinese capacity cuts will keep a lid on Chinese exports again this year, said the Credit Suisse analysts.

January 04, 2018 16:27 ET (21:27 GMT)