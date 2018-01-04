On Our Radar

Malaysia Export Growth Slowed in November but Beat Forecast

By Saurabh Chaturvedi Features Dow Jones Newswires

Malaysia's exports growth eased in November but still beat expectations, helped by higher shipments of electrical and electronics products.

Continue Reading Below

Exports from Southeast Asia's third-largest economy rose 14.4% from a year earlier, according to data released by the country's International Trade and Industry Ministry on Friday. A Wall Street Journal poll of economists had forecast a 13.8% gain. In October, exports grew 18.9% from a year earlier.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2018 23:15 ET (04:15 GMT)