Industrials Up Amid Deal Activity - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose amid deal activity.
Continue Reading Below
Brookfield Business Partners and institutional partners have reached a deal to buy troubled nuclear contractor Westinghouse Electric for $4.6 billion.
Westinghouse and partner Toshiba ran into financial difficulties in early 2017, resulting in a bankruptcy filing for Westinghouse in March, which threw the future of several U.S. nuclear projects into disarray.
Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 04, 2018 16:32 ET (21:32 GMT)