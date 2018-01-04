On Our Radar

Industrials Up Amid Deal Activity - Industrials Roundup

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose amid deal activity.

Continue Reading Below

Brookfield Business Partners and institutional partners have reached a deal to buy troubled nuclear contractor Westinghouse Electric for $4.6 billion.

Westinghouse and partner Toshiba ran into financial difficulties in early 2017, resulting in a bankruptcy filing for Westinghouse in March, which threw the future of several U.S. nuclear projects into disarray.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2018 16:32 ET (21:32 GMT)