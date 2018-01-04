Federal Government Offices in Washington Opening on 2-Hour Delay Due to Winter Weather

Federal-government offices in Washington, D.C., are opening on a two-hour delay Thursday morning due to bad weather. As a result, the government will release high-profile economic data live on agency websites.

The Labor Department's jobless claims report for the week ended Dec. 30 will be released on the agencies' websites at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Typically for these and other reports, the government shares the data with media organizations, including Dow Jones Newswires, shortly before the public release. These closed briefings, called lockups, allow reporters to prepare headlines and stories to be released concurrently with the public disclosure of the data.

Thursday's lockup, which would have been held at the Labor Department, has been canceled.

