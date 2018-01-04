Allstate President to Retire in February

Allstate Corp. (ALL) named new leaders Thursday ahead of the planned February retirement of President Matt Winter.

Mr. Winter has been at the company eight years and president since 2015. He joined Allstate as president and chief executive of Allstate Financial.

Allstate appointed Mario Rizzo, currently chief financial officer of the company's personal lines division, to be its CFO.

The insurance company also named Steve Shebik vice chairman and appointed Glenn Shapiro president of the personal lines division.

Shares in Allstate rose 0.3% in morning trading.

January 04, 2018 10:22 ET (15:22 GMT)