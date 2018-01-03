What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 3, 2018).

Iran's costly efforts to project power beyond its borders are exacting a political price at home, with arrests and deaths multiplying amid antigovernment demonstrations.

GOP Sen. Hatch said he would retire when his current term ends, opening the door for a possible political comeback by Romney.

Alabama Democrat Jones is set to be sworn in Wednesday as the state's newest U.S. senator, bolstering his party's moderate wing.

South Korea offered to meet with North Korea to discuss the Winter Olympics and Pyongyang's nuclear program. Trump took to Twitter to taunt Kim.

Islamic State militants have recently mounted a number of guerrilla-style attacks on civilians and military forces in Syria and Iraq.

Churches and other houses of worship are now eligible to receive federal disaster relief funding, FEMA said, reversing a longstanding rule.

Cold temperatures blamed for at least nine deaths have wreaked havoc across a wide swath of the U.S.

Kuczynski's decision to release Fujimori from jail has left the Peruvian president politically isolated.

Pakistan's government summoned the U.S. ambassador to complain about a critical tweet by Trump.

Coal mining deaths surged in the U.S. in 2017, one year after they registered a record low.

