What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The Nasdaq closed above 7000 for the first time after racing to a fresh 1,000-point milestone in just over eight months. The S&P 500 also notched a record.

Founders Fund, the firm co-founded by Silicon Valley venture capitalist Peter Thiel, is placing a moonshot wager on bitcoin.

A U.S. national-security panel refused to approve a deal for Chinese billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Financial to buy MoneyGram.

Europe's money markets were again rocked by year-end turmoil as banks scrambled to adjust books ahead of regulatory reviews.

Annual sales of passenger cars and trucks globally likely surpassed 90 million for the first time in 2017.

EU antitrust regulators are taking a hard look at how companies stockpile and use so-called big data.

Business-loan growth fell to its lowest levels since the aftermath of the financial crisis in the final weeks of 2017.

BP plans a roughly $1.5 billion accounting charge for its latest quarter related to the U.S. tax overhaul.

NBC named Hoda Kotb as permanent co-anchor of "Today" in the wake of Lauer's firing for sexual misconduct.

GreenSky raised new equity from Pimco in a deal that valued the digital lender at nearly $4.5 billion.

Rent-A-Center said founder Mark Speese has resigned as chief executive.

