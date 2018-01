Unemployment Rate Seen Unchanged -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Tuesday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Thursday 0815 ADP Jobs Dec +195K (6) +190K

0830 Jobless Claims Dec 30 240K (11) 245K

0945 Markit Services PMI Dec N/A 52.4*

Friday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Nov $49.8B (14) $48.7B

0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Dec +180K (19) +228K

0830 Unemployment Rate Dec 4.1% (18) 4.1%

0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** Dec +0.3% (16) +0.19%

1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Dec 57.6 (16) 57.4

1000 Factory Orders Nov +1.4% (13) -0.1%

*Dec Flash Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

