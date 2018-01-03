Telecom Shares Slip Amid Rate Concerns - Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies fell as minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting showed the central bank mulling a faster pace of rate increases this year. Verizon Communications Inc. has chosen Samsung Electronics Co. as a major supplier in the telecom giant's push to offer high-speed internet over its wireless network, as the first commercial launches of fifth-generation offerings take shape. Verizon's 5G network will launch in the second half of this year in Sacramento, Calif., before adding the service in other U.S. markets. (Amy.Pessetto@wsj.com)
January 03, 2018 17:33 ET (22:33 GMT)