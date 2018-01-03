Shire's Dry Eye Treatment Approved in Canada

Shire PLC (SHP.LN) said Wednesday that its Xiidra treatment for symptoms of dry eye disease has been approved in Canada, its first international approval outside the U.S.

The pharmaceutical company said the eye-drop solution is the first new prescription medication for dry eye disease to be approved by Canada in seven years, and will be available to patients in early 2018.

Shares were up 6.50 pence, or 0.2%, at 3,898.50 pence at 1319 GMT.

