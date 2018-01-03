Fed Minutes Reveal Uncertainties Over Tax Cuts

Federal Reserve officials in December debated whether new tax cuts would require them to raise short-term interest rates faster this year, after lifting them three times last year.

U.S. Stocks Hold Gains After Fed Minutes

U.S. stocks maintained their gains after minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting showed most officials backed continued gradual rate increases.

The Tax Overhaul Could Boost U.S. Corporate Earnings by 10%

The U.S. tax overhaul bill signed into law by President Donald Trump last month could supercharge corporate earnings this year. But the gains are likely to be short-lived, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

U.S. Car Sales Are Set for Their First Annual Decline Since Financial Crisis

The U.S. auto industry in 2017 likely suffered its first annual sales decline since the financial crisis eight years ago, as demand finally ebbs after a remarkable multiyear growth spurt.

U.S. Factory Activity Gained Momentum in December

The U.S. factory sector posted one of its best months of the economic expansion in December as sales hit a 14-year high, the latest sign economic growth is picking up.

U.S. Construction Spending Rose in November

Total U.S. construction spending rose 0.8% in November from October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.257 trillion, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed expected a 0.5% increase in November.

Iran Unrest Continues to Buoy Crude Prices

Oil prices rose Wednesday as ongoing antigovernment protests in Iran raised concerns about potential supply disruptions.

Big Oil Investors Rethink Their Bets

Some big investors and banks are rethinking investments in an oil and gas industry wrestling with uncertain oil demand, government regulation and disruptive technology like electric vehicles.

A Hedge-Fund Titan Puts Away the Punch Bowl

When hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio says he anticipates stresses for the economy and stock market in the years ahead, he is worth listening to, Greg Ip writes.

As 'Mifid' Regulations Roll Out, Bond Volumes Fall

Trading in some bonds fell sharply in Europe as banks implemented the massive set of new finance regulations known as Mifid II.

