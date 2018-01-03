Stock Rally Extends on Tech Boom

Global equity markets extended recent gains, with European and Asian stocks following the tech-driven advances that have propelled U.S. stocks to fresh records.

Fed Minutes to Shed Light on Officials' Outlook for 2018

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will offer more details on policy makers' outlook for 2018 when it releases the minutes of its Dec. 12-13 meeting.

Iran Unrest Continues to Buoy Crude Prices

Oil prices ticked up on the back of ongoing antigovernment protests in Iran.

Gas Market Feels the Chill

Natural gas prices have rallied on a cold snap, yet supplies seem ample. A continuation of frigid weather could send prices surging more strongly in an echo of a rally four years ago.

Nasdaq Crests 7000 as Tech Giants Roar Into 2018

The Nasdaq Composite closed above 7000 for the first time after racing to a fresh 1,000-point milestone in just over eight months-a pace not seen since the heights of the technology boom.

Wild Swings in Money-Market Rates Highlight Limits of Regulation

Year-end turmoil rocked Europe's money markets in 2016, so traders were as ready as they could be this time around. And yet, it happened again, underscoring how new regulations designed to make the financial system safer also have created permanent cracks in the plumbing of markets

Venezuela Misses Another Debt Payment, Raising Stakes for Bondholders

Venezuela has defaulted on another debt obligation, according to Standard & Poor's, intensifying investor fears about the country's ability to make more than $9 billion in bond payments due in 2018.

Business-Loan Growth Fell Off a Cliff in 2017 and No One Can Figure Out Why

Business-loan growth fell to its lowest levels since the aftermath of the financial crisis in the final weeks of 2017, a puzzling development that could weigh on bank earnings later this month.

Gold Bulls Expect Rally to Continue in 2018

Some investors are expecting another standout year for gold in 2018, a fresh sign of the anxiety that has accompanied the global stock-market rally.

Sen. Orrin Hatch to Retire at End of Term

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R., Utah) said he would retire when his term ends early next year, opening the door for a possible political comeback by 2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney.

