U.S. Bars Merger of MoneyGram, China's Ant Financial

An American national-security panel refused to approve a deal for China's Ant Financial Services Group to buy MoneyGram, in the latest sign the U.S. is tightening scrutiny of investment from China at a time of greater tensions between the two countries.

Peter Thiel's Founders Fund Makes Big Bet on Bitcoin

Founders Fund, the venture-capital firm co-founded by Peter Thiel, has bought large sums of bitcoin that are now worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Who's the Most Valuable Online Lender? After This Deal, It's GreenSky

Financial-technology firm GreenSky raised new equity from Pacific Investment Management Co. in a deal that valued the digital lender at nearly $4.5 billion, said a person familiar with the matter.

Business-Loan Growth Fell Off a Cliff in 2017 and No One Can Figure Out Why

Business-loan growth fell to its lowest levels since the aftermath of the financial crisis in the final weeks of 2017, a puzzling development that could weigh on bank earnings later this month.

Wild Swings in Money-Market Rates Highlight Limits of Regulation

Year-end turmoil rocked Europe's money markets in 2016, so traders were as ready as they could be this time around. And yet, it happened again, underscoring how new regulations designed to make the financial system safer also have created permanent cracks in the plumbing of markets

Which Banks to Own When Savers Get Fed Up

2018 will be the year that banks finally start paying decent returns to savers, but some will have to pay more than others

Global Stock Surge Mints $9 Trillion in Market Value

Soaring stock prices across the globe added more than $9 trillion in market value to equity markets in 2017, the biggest one-year swell since the financial crisis.

Eight Things to Watch in Markets in 2018

The Wall Street Journal's Heard on the Street team evaluates the year ahead in markets. Here's what you should watch, from wages to technology to the Chinese economy.

Pension Funds Ask: What to Buy When Nothing Is Cheap?

Retirement systems that manage money for firefighters, police officers, teachers and other public workers aren't pulling back on costly bets for 2018, a time when markets are rising around the world.

Hoping for an Avalanche of Huge IPOs in 2018? Get Ready to Keep Waiting

The year may bring a couple of notable names, including Spotify. But heavy hitters like Uber, Airbnb and WeWork will likely remain on the sidelines.

