Petrobras to Pay $2.95 Billion to Settle U.S. Corruption Suit

Continue Reading Below

Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro said it would pay one of the highest-value settlements in history to end a class-action lawsuit by U.S. investors who had sought to recoup corruption-related losses.

Dominion Energy to Buy Scana, Absorb Costs of Failed Nuclear Plant

Dominion Energy will buy troubled energy company Scana in an all-stock transaction valued at about $7.66 billion and absorb some of the costs of Scana's failed South Carolina nuclear project.

Drug Firm Will Charge $850,000 for Vision-Loss Gene Therapy

Spark Therapeutics Inc. said it would charge $850,000 a patient for a pioneering new treatment for a hereditary form of vision loss-below the $1 million price tag the company had considered, but still a milestone for ever-rising drug prices in the U.S.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Why Alibaba's Jack Ma Can't Seem to Win Over the U.S.

Ant Financial's failed bid to acquire Dallas-based MoneyGram was the latest in a string of setbacks for the Chinese billionaire, whose companies have long sought to establish beachheads in America.

HNA Group Delays Loan Repayments to Employees

HNA Group Co. has fallen behind in repaying loans it obtained from employees and individual investors on an internet-lending platform, a sign it is having difficulty meeting some debt obligations.

As Trump Weighs New Tariffs, Imports of Washers and Solar Panels Jump

Foreign makers of products including washing machines and solar panels are ramping up shipments to the U.S. ahead of government decisions on whether to erect new barriers, trade data show.

Why European Banks Will Struggle to Rally

U.S. bank stocks had a great run in 2017: Europeans, not so much. Those betting on a Continental banking catch-up in 2018 shouldn't get their hopes up.

Ant-Moneygram's Demise Spells the End for China-U.S. Deal Making

CFIUS's decision to block the proposed $1.2 billion deal shows that Beijing's recent efforts to relax foreign investment rules aren't going to meet with much reciprocity.

Why Does Shampoo Still Command a Stock-Market Premium?

Big consumer groups face disruption everywhere, except in the stock market, where their shares remain close to record highs. Chief executives woke up to the growth challenge in 2017. How long will investors keep the faith?

Peter Thiel's Founders Fund Makes Big Bet on Bitcoin

Founders Fund, the venture-capital firm co-founded by Peter Thiel, has bought large sums of bitcoin that are now worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2018 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)