Deutsche Bank Facing EUR740 Million Claim On Postbank Deal -Wirtschaftswoche

Former investors in Postbank have filed a 740 million euro ($891 million) lawsuit against Deutsche Bank AG, German business weekly Wirtschaftswoche reports.
--Thirty-one former investors are suing the German bank, alleging that Deutsche Bank paid them too little for their shares, when it took over Postbank in 2008, Wirtschaftswoche says.
--A spokesman for the bank told Dow Jones that the claim was unfounded but did not want to comment further.
January 03, 2018 09:54 ET (14:54 GMT)