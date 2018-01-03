Deutsche Bank Facing EUR740 Million Claim On Postbank Deal -Wirtschaftswoche

Former investors in Postbank have filed a 740 million euro ($891 million) lawsuit against Deutsche Bank AG, German business weekly Wirtschaftswoche reports.

--Thirty-one former investors are suing the German bank, alleging that Deutsche Bank paid them too little for their shares, when it took over Postbank in 2008, Wirtschaftswoche says.

--A spokesman for the bank told Dow Jones that the claim was unfounded but did not want to comment further.

