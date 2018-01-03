China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, January 3 2018
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 357,380 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jan-18 13,865 13,960 13,790 13,850 13,850 0 4,092 28,704
Mar-18 14,120 14,200 14,105 14,150 14,235 -85 14 156
Apr-18 - - - 14,305 14,305 0 0 64
May-18 14,340 14,460 14,240 14,320 14,325 -5 327,334 374,936
Jun-18 - - - 14,400 14,400 0 0 238
Jul-18 14,530 14,530 14,530 14,530 14,590 -60 2 258
Aug-18 14,625 14,625 14,625 14,625 14,565 60 2 88
Sep-18 14,670 14,775 14,585 14,650 14,650 0 25,926 42,712
Oct-18 - - - 14,665 14,665 0 0 10
Nov-18 14,800 14,800 14,780 14,795 14,780 15 10 100
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
January 03, 2018 02:33 ET (07:33 GMT)