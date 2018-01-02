Zurich Sells UK Student Insurance Specialist Endsleigh to A-Plan -FT

Zurich Insurance Group AG has sold Endsleigh, the U.K. student insurance specialist, to private-equity backed broker A-Plan, the Financial Times reports.

--The size of the deal was not disclosed, but Zurich's U.K. chief executive Tulsi Naidu told the FT that now was the "right time" to sell Endsleigh.

--In 2016 Endsleigh's pre-tax profit halved to 2.5 million pounds ($3.4 million), the FT reports.

January 02, 2018 08:37 ET (13:37 GMT)