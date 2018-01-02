On Our Radar

Tech Up After Strong Chip Sales -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose sharply after strong chip-sales data. Chipmakers rallied after the Semiconductor Industry Association said sales in November rose 23% from the prior-year period. Piper Jaffray survey of 400 iPhone buyers indicates the iPhone X will account for 38% of models sold in fiscal 2018 while the iPhone 8 will account for another 40%, boosting the average selling price and profit margins for Apple.

January 02, 2018 16:41 ET (21:41 GMT)