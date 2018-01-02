Shire plc Shire Plc : Total Voting Rights

TIDMSHP
Total Voting Rights
January 2, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the "Company"), in
accordance with 5.6.1R of the Financial Conduct Authority's (the "FCA")
Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, notifies the market of the
following:
As at December 31, 2017, the Company's issued ordinary share capital
comprised 909,782,811 ordinary shares of 5 pence each with voting rights
and a further 7,357,283 ordinary shares held in treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is
909,782,811. This is the figure which should be used by shareholders as
the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if
they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their
interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and
Transparency Rules.
Sarah Rixon
Company Secretarial Assistant
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
Christoph Brackmann christoph.brackmann@shire.com +41 795 432 359
Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 203 549 0874
Sun Kim sun.kim@shire.com +1 617 588 8175
Media
Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607
Katie Joyce kjoyce@shire.com +1 781 482 2779
