Rugby organization helps improve high school graduation rates in inner cities

A former investment banker quit his job to start a non-profit organization that empowers and inspire the youth from primarily underserved communities through the sport of rugby.

Continue Reading Below

Play Rugby USA is teaching positive life skills to 5,500 kids in Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco.

“It’s about giving kids the skills they need to be successful in life,” Play Rugby USA founder and CEO Mark Griffin said during an interview on FOX Business’ “Making Money with Charles Payne.”

While some schools have a 50% dropout rate, the students who participate in the flag and tackle rugby programs have a 100% graduation rate and 100% of the players attend college.

Griffin, a former investment banker for the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), said the program uses sports as a vehicle for young students to develop the necessary life skills needed to have a successful future.

“To be life ready, you really need to develop opportunities for young people outside of the classroom, opportunities where they can develop the skills they need to be successful not only in school, but in college and in their careers,” he said.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Play Rugby USA was founded in 2003 as a sports-based youth development program to make the sport of rugby accessible and inclusive to young people.