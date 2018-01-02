Nasdaq Crests 7000 as Tech Giants Roar Into 2018

The Nasdaq Composite closed above 7000 for the first time after racing to a fresh 1,000-point milestone in just over eight months-a pace not seen since the heights of the technology boom.

Venezuela Misses Another Debt Payment, Raising Stakes for Bondholders

Venezuela has defaulted on another debt obligation, according to Standard & Poor's, intensifying investor fears about the country's ability to make more than $9 billion in bond payments due in 2018.

Business-Loan Growth Fell Off a Cliff in 2017 and No One Can Figure Out Why

Business-loan growth fell to its lowest levels since the aftermath of the financial crisis in the final weeks of 2017, a puzzling development that could weigh on bank earnings later this month.

Gold Bulls Expect Rally to Continue in 2018

Some investors are expecting another standout year for gold in 2018, a fresh sign of the anxiety that has accompanied the global stock-market rally.

Sen. Orrin Hatch to Retire at End of Term

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R., Utah) said he would retire when his term ends early next year, opening the door for a possible political comeback by 2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney.

Peter Thiel's Founders Fund Makes Big Bet on Bitcoin

Founders Fund, the venture-capital firm co-founded by Peter Thiel, has bought large sums of bitcoin that are now worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Car Sales to Top 90 Million Globally for First Time

Global sales of personal-use cars and trucks likely topped 90 million for the first time in 2017, the latest indicator that demand for conventional automobiles remains strong even as driverless cars and ride sharing get increasing attention.

Oil Holds Near Two-Year High, Eyes on Iran

Oil prices edged off a 2 1/2 -year high after supply disruptions eased in the North Sea and Libya, while rising tensions in major oil exporter Iran underpinned the market.

The Market Could Get Wild in 2018, Blackstone's Wien Predicts

Byron Wien, the Blackstone Group L.P. vice chairman who's been making a widely-watched list of year-ahead predictions for more than three decades, sees some wild market moves in store for 2018.

Brazil Posted December Trade Surplus of About $5 Billion

Brazil posted a stronger-than-expected trade surplus in December, the country's trade ministry said Tuesday.

