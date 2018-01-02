Wild Swings in Money-Market Rates Highlight Limits of Regulation

Year-end turmoil rocked Europe's money markets in 2016, so traders were as ready as they could be this time around. And yet, it happened again, underscoring how new regulations designed to make the financial system safer also have created permanent cracks in the plumbing of markets

Gold Rallies Most in Seven Years, But Fed, Dollar Uncertainty Loom

Gold rallied 14% in 2017, the best annual performance since 2010, as a weakening dollar and political tensions around the world helped lift prices.

U.S. Futures Higher, European Stocks Down

U.S. futures rose while European stocks fell in the first trading session of 2018, following steep price increases across global indexes last year.

China Private Factory Gauge at Odds With Official PMI

Activity in China's factories expanded at a faster rate in December, according to a private gauge that offered a conflicting signal of economic activity in the world's second-largest economy.

Dollar Could Get a Lift From Tax Overhaul

Some investors are betting the dollar's nearly seven-year bull market is due for one last hurrah in 2018.

Oil Holds Near Two-Year High, Eyes on Iran

Oil prices edged off a 2 1/2 -year high after supply disruptions eased in the North Sea and Libya, while rising tensions in major oil exporter Iran underpinned the market.

Europe's 2018 Challenge: Keeping the Good News Coming

The eurozone economy performed so well in 2017 that some analysts started using the term "Euroboom" unironically, while the euro strengthened and European stocks rose. The challenge for 2018 is to maintain momentum and avoid any setbacks that might damage the goodwill built up in 2017.

Greeks Lean Heavily on Grandparents' Pensions

Greece's pension system, pumped up over decades by profligate politicians, has become a de facto welfare net for the country's most vulnerable citizens, with millions of grandparents using retirement funds to support their families.

Eight Things to Watch in Markets in 2018

The Wall Street Journal's Heard on the Street team evaluates the year ahead in markets. Here's what you should watch, from wages to technology to the Chinese economy.

