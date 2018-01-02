BP Expects $1.5 Billion Charge Related to U.S. Tax Overhaul

BP is joining a host of companies whose earnings will be dented by the U.S. tax overhaul, saying it would suffer a roughly $1.5 billion accounting charge in the fourth quarter because of the legislation.

Who's the Most Valuable Online Lender? After This Deal, It's GreenSky

Financial-technology firm GreenSky raised new equity from Pacific Investment Management Co. in a deal that valued the digital lender at nearly $4.5 billion, said a person familiar with the matter.

Rent-A-Center Founder Mark Speese Resigns as CEO

Rent-A-Center said its founder Mark Speese has resigned as chief executive as the company works to quell investor concerns about its performance.

Hoda Kotb Takes Over as Co-Anchor of NBC's 'Today' Show

NBC has named Hoda Kotb as co-anchor of the "Today" show following the firing of longtime co-anchor Matt Lauer, the network said Tuesday.

Weight Watchers Shares Get a Boost from DJ Khaled Endorsement

Investors in Weight Watchers International Inc. seem to believe that Khaled Mohamed Khaled, better known as DJ Khaled, will "win win win no matter what" when it comes to his effort to lose weight through one of its programs.

'Big Data' Worries Europe's Antitrust Regulator

The European Union's competition chief is zeroing in on how companies use so-called big data, or enormous computer files of customer records and other information. The move diverges starkly from a hands-off approach in the U.S.

Radio Broadcaster Pacifica Teeters on Edge of Bankruptcy

Nonprofit Pacifica Foundation may be edging toward bankruptcy as it struggles to pay a $1.8 million judgment over missed lease payments for its Empire State Building antenna.

Outfoxed by Small-Batch Upstarts, Unilever Decides to Imitate Them

As more consumers shy away from giant brands, the maker of Dove soap and Hellmann's mayonnaise targets so-called ankle biters with copycat ice cream and clove-oil toothpaste.

Glencore Sells Australian Coal Mine to GFG Alliance

Glencore has agreed to sell an underground coal mine in eastern Australia to GFG Alliance, an industrial conglomerate that last year picked up steel and iron-ore mining assets in the country.

Long Blockchain Surges After Adding Two Board Members

The company formerly known as Long Island Iced Tea surged after it said it has added two board members to help it pivot from making beverages to investing in blockchain.

