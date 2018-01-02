BP Takes $1.5 Billion Charge Related to U.S. Tax Overhaul

BP is joining a host of companies whose earnings will be dented by the U.S. tax overhaul, saying it would suffer a roughly $1.5 billion accounting charge in the fourth quarter because of the legislation.

Hoda Kotb Takes Over as Co-Anchor of NBC's 'Today' Show

NBC has named Hoda Kotb as co-anchor of the "Today" show following the firing of longtime co-anchor Matt Lauer, the network said Tuesday.

2017 Marked Safest Year in Commercial Aviation History

The global airline industry achieved a previously unimaginable safety milestone in 2017: independent accident data doesn't indicate a single airline passenger fatality resulting from a jet crash anywhere in the world.

'Big Data' Worries Europe's Antitrust Regulator

The European Union's competition chief is zeroing in on how companies use so-called big data, or enormous computer files of customer records and other information. The move diverges starkly from a hands-off approach in the U.S.

Boeing's Next Airliner Might Fly Investors Into Turbulence

Boeing Co. was the Dow's best performer in 2017, but investors could be right to worry about its plans to develop a new midsize airliner, which takes years and costs money.

Judge Says PwC Was Negligent In Bank Failure

PricewaterhouseCoopers was negligent in connection with one of the biggest bank failures of the financial crisis, a federal judge ruled.

What New Tax Law? Caterpillar Fights to Protect Its Swiss-Made Profits

The American manufacturing icon pays little on profits from parts sales outside the U.S. and was hit with a $2 billion tax bill from the IRS.

A Browser You've Never Heard of Is Dethroning Google in Asia

A mobile browser rarely used in the West, UC Browser, has outflanked Google's Chrome in some of Asia's fastest-growing markets, giving owner Alibaba Group an advantage in the race for the next generation of internet users.

Playboy Might Kill Magazine to Focus on 'World of Playboy'

The death of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner is ushering in a new era for the adult-entertainment enterprise, setting in motion a process that will move ownership of the iconic brand out of his family's hands and could soon spell the end of its once pace-setting U.S. magazine.

Which Banks to Own When Savers Get Fed Up

2018 will be the year that banks finally start paying decent returns to savers, but some will have to pay more than others

January 02, 2018 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)