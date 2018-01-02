On Our Radar

Chevron Reports Flaring at Richmond, Calif. Refinery

Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Tuesday said there was flaring during the long weekend at its refinery in Richmond, Calif.

In a statement to the California Emergency Management Agency, Chevron said a "process upset" on Sunday night caused the flaring in which 541 pounds of sulfur dioxide was released. "Operations remain stable," it said.

The 245,000-barrel-a-day refinery is located just north of Oakland.

