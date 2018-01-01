Compass Group Confirms Death of Group CEO Richard Cousins -- 2nd Update

Compass Group PLC (CPG.LN) confirmed on Monday that group Chief Executive Richard Cousins and four members of his close family died in a plane crash in Australia a day earlier.

In a news release, the contract food service, cleaning, property management and support services company's chairman, Paul Walsh, said: "We are deeply shocked and saddened by this terrible news. The thoughts of everyone at Compass are with Richard's family and friends, and we extend our deepest sympathies to them."

In September, the U.K.-based company said Mr. Cousins, who was 58 years old, would step down as group CEO on March 31. The company said Monday that the appointment of his successor--Dominic Blakemore, the company's CEO for Europe--would be moved up to Monday from April 1.

January 01, 2018 04:19 ET (09:19 GMT)