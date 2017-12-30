What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (December 30, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

China and the U.S. clashed over a U.S. push to blacklist cargo ships for violating North Korea sanctions, including a vessel seized by South Korea.

A New York City fire that killed 12 people began with a 3-year-old playing with stove burners.

Protests across Iran against high prices and unemployment continued for a second day.

An attack on a church near Cairo killed at least nine, the latest assault targeting Egypt's Christians.

Israel intercepted rockets fired from Gaza that appeared to target a ceremony for a slain Israeli soldier.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Pence is amassing a war chest through a PAC he created and giving money to Republican candidates.

Russia and Turkey signed a deal for Ankara to buy an antiaircraft system.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2017 02:47 ET (07:47 GMT)