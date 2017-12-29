Telecoms Lower on Deal Concerns -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies ticked lower amid concerns about the outlook for deal making in the sector.

The construction of a nationwide wireless network for first responders cleared another hurdle, as all 50 states, two territories and the nation's capital have now agreed to participate. The network will be built and operated by AT&T.

Softbank Group added to its controlling stake in Sprint, one of the largest U.S. cell-phone carriers.

December 29, 2017 17:34 ET (22:34 GMT)