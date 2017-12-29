World Stocks Poised to Beat the S&P 500 This Year

Stocks were steady on the final trading day of year, with international equities on track to outpace the U.S. for the first time since 2012.

Everything Went Right for Markets in 2017-Can That Continue?

Money managers and analysts entered 2017 widely anticipating that the overall levels of major indexes would remain little changed by year-end. Instead, the S&P 500 is on track to post its best yearly gain since 2013.

Wall Street Traders Miss Out on Record Markets

Markets boomed in 2017, but the year turned out to be unremarkable for trading, as stocks and other assets' steady performance reduced demand for skilled traders and made it harder for them to eke out profits.

Why a Bet on Market Calm Risks Capital Decimation

The stock market's so-called fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility Index or VIX, has seen nine of its 10 lowest readings ever this year. The VIX, which goes back to 1990, reflects expected annualized volatility implied in S&P 500 options over the next month.

Governance Is the Next Target for Abenomics

A wave of corporate scandals and Japan's persistently weak inflation are renewing pressure to improve the way the country's businesses are managed.

Komodo Bonds Stir to Life Amid Indonesian Infrastructure Drive

Investors should brace for a rush of Komodo bonds next year, as more Indonesian state-owned companies look to issue offshore bonds denominated in their local currency to help fund an infrastructure drive.

U.S. Stocks Up Ahead of Year's Final Trading Day

U.S. stocks edged higher Thursday, as major indexes regained some momentum ahead of the final trading day of the year.

Italian Election to Lay Bare the Country's Problems

Italy's president dissolved parliament and called elections for early March, a vote that will highlight the economic and political problems still stalking Europe.

Alabama Certifies Democrat Doug Jones Winner in Senate Race

Alabama officials have certified Doug Jones as the state's new senator after a judge rejected Roy Moore's suit challenging the election results.

Two of Fed's Newest Faces to Join Rate-Setting Panel in 2018

Two of the newest Federal Reserve officials will step into the spotlight in 2018 when they assume voting seats for the first time on the central bank's interest-rate-setting committee, weighing how to keep a buoyant economy on an even keel in the new year.

