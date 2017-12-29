World Stocks Poised to Beat the S&P 500 This Year

Stocks mostly inched higher on the final trading day of year, with international equities on track to narrowly outpace the U.S. for the first time since 2012.

Governance Is the Next Target for Abenomics

A wave of corporate scandals and Japan's persistently weak inflation are renewing pressure to improve the way the country's businesses are managed.

Komodo Bonds Stir to Life Amid Indonesian Infrastructure Drive

Investors should brace for a rush of Komodo bonds next year, as more Indonesian state-owned companies look to issue offshore bonds denominated in their local currency to help fund an infrastructure drive.

U.S. Stocks Up Ahead of Year's Final Trading Day

U.S. stocks edged higher Thursday, as major indexes regained some momentum ahead of the final trading day of the year.

Italian Election to Lay Bare the Country's Problems

Italy's president dissolved parliament and called elections for early March, a vote that will highlight the economic and political problems still stalking Europe.

Alabama Certifies Democrat Doug Jones Winner in Senate Race

Alabama officials have certified Doug Jones as the state's new senator after a judge rejected Roy Moore's suit challenging the election results.

Two of Fed's Newest Faces to Join Rate-Setting Panel in 2018

Two of the newest Federal Reserve officials will step into the spotlight in 2018 when they assume voting seats for the first time on the central bank's interest-rate-setting committee, weighing how to keep a buoyant economy on an even keel in the new year.

The Growing Peril of Index Funds: Too Much Tech

Investors who loaded up on U.S. and Asian stock index funds might be surprised to learn just what they own now: technology stocks-a lot of them.

U.S. Jobless Claims Unchanged at 245,000 Last Week

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits held steady last week near historically low levels, the latest evidence of health in the U.S. economy as 2017 draws to a close.

South Korea's Consumer-Price Index Rises

South Korea's headline consumer-price index rose 1.5%í in December from a year earlier, with inflation picking up at a faster-than-expected pace, official data showed.

