Pershing Square, Valeant to Pay $290 Million to Settle Allergan Suit

Pershing Square Capital Management and Valeant Pharmaceuticals are paying $290 million to settle a lawsuit that alleged their trading in Allergan was illegal, allowing William Ackman to put behind him the last vestiges of an investment that created turmoil at his hedge fund.

Defense Contractor Is Under Fire for Foreign Purchase of Propellant

Orbital ATK Inc. has sparked national-security concerns among White House officials because it shifted purchasing to foreign sources of an essential chemical used for powering U.S. missiles and rockets.

Goldman to Take $5 Billion Charge Tied to New Tax Law

Goldman Sachs said it will take a $5 billion charge to its fourth-quarter earnings related to the tax overhaul, setting up the Wall Street firm's first quarterly loss in six years.

Trump Criticizes Post Office for Charging Amazon 'So Little'

President Donald Trump tweeted that the U.S. Postal Service should charge Amazon.com and other companies more to deliver their packages.

Internet Tightens: Popular Chinese WeChat App to Become Official ID

China's biggest tech giants are working with authorities to create digital identifications as alternatives to the state-issued ID cards citizens must present to obtain many public and private services, such as boarding trains and checking into hotels.

Insurers Want More of Your Money to Manage

Insurers are increasingly hungry for U.S. asset managers because of what they offer: steady fee income, a way to offset declining life insurance sales and more assets from people saving for retirement.

Tech Firms Drawn Into Lawmakers' Battle Over Deterring Online Sex Trade

A dispute over how to deter a flourishing online sex trade is likely to escalate into a high-profile policy battle in 2018, adding to political headaches for big tech.

SandRidge Kills Bonanza Creek Deal After Icahn, Others Push Back

Oil-and-gas company SandRidge Energy said it would terminate its deal to buy Bonanza Creek Energy after getting pushback from some of its biggest stakeholders, including activist investor Carl Icahn.

Apple Apologizes for Handling of iPhone Battery Issue

Apple issued a rare apology for its handling of concerns about performance issues in iPhones with older batteries and said it will reduce the price of some iPhone replacement batteries to $29 from $79.

U.S. Grants Banks Waivers to Manage Retirement Plans

Five global banks can continue managing corporate retirement plans in the wake of recent guilty pleas to criminal charges, under new waivers announced by the Trump administration.

