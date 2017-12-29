Intesa Sanpaolo Appoints Rosario Strano as COO

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISP.MI) said on Thursday that it is appointing Rosario Strano as chief operating officer and making several other executive management changes as part of its new organizational structure.

Rosario Strano, currently head of human resources, will become chief operating officer effective Jan.1, replacing Eliano Lodesani who has served as COO since June 2014.

Also effective Jan. 1, Massimo Proverbio, formerly of Accenture, will join the company as chief IT, digital and innovation officer, taking over from current chief innovation officer Maurizio Montagnese.

Chief Lending Officer Eugenio Rossetti and Vittorio Meloni, head of external relations, are leaving their current positions, though both will assume other responsibilities within the company, Intesa Sanpaolo said.

In addition, several current executives will change roles within the company, effective Jan. 1. Marco Rottigni will become chief lending officer, Alfonso Guido will become chief cost-management officer, Stefano Lucchini will become chief institutional-affairs and external-communication officer, Paolo Bonassi will become head of central strategic support, and Silvio Fraternali will head Banca 5.

