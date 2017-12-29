GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn and Wheat End 2017 With a Whimper; Soybeans Rise

CHICAGO--Agricultural futures wound down a quiet week of trading with little change in prices Friday, as soybean contracts settled slightly higher while corn and wheat fell.

January-dated soybean futures closed 6 cents higher, rising 0.6% to $9.51 3/4 a bushel, despite lower-than-anticipated export sales for the week ended Dec. 21, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report early Friday.

Corn Export Sales Outpace Expectations -- Market Talk

09:33 ET -- More grain traders put corn in their stockings than expected for the week ended Dec. 21, as USDA's weekly report showed 1.25M metric tons booked versus analysts' anticipated 500K to 1.1M. Soybean, wheat and soybean meal sales all came in within estimated ranges, with soy oil sales topping views. But at the end of a quiet holiday week, it remains to be seen whether futures markets will care much. Corn and wheat contracts fell slightly in overnight trade, with soybeans 2 1/4 cents higher. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com)

Oil Breaks Above $60 on Increasing Demand

Oil prices ended the year above $60 a barrel on Friday, a milestone not seen in more than two years, in another sign that a longstanding global glut is easing.

Light, sweet crude for February delivery rose 58 cents, or 1%, to $60.42 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest settle value since June 2015. Brent, the global benchmark, gained 71 cents, or 1.1%, to $66.87 a barrel.

